[NON-ENGLISH SINGING] NARRATOR: This is Mordovia. It is one of the 22 semi-autonomous republics in the Russian Federation comprised of more than 170 separate ethnic groups. The Mordovians have claimed the area of Saransk as their home for the past 15 centuries.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

[NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

The three ethnic groups known as Mordovians are more closely related to Finns than to Russians. Their national dress is known for it's beautiful embroidery, weaving, and elaborate use of beads. It is still produced the traditional way, by hand.

[NON-ENGLISH SINGING]

No Mordovian celebration is complete without pachat, the traditional pancakes made from millet and buckwheat. Nicknamed presidential, they're served to every head of state visiting here.

[NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]