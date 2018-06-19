ANNOUNCER: Trying to keep this perfect defensive start of the tournament for Russia going.

[WHISTLE]

Salah scores.

[APPLAUSE AND CHEERS]

What a penalty. No messing about here for Mohamed Salah. Everything was purposeful, starting from the run up. Even the kiss on the ball. Puts it down on the spot, knows exactly what he wants to do, comes back towards it, across his body, and it's actually the height that helps him out here, because Akinfeev guessed the right way. So he doesn't put it in that spot, he's saving it. Really good penalty from Mohamed Salah.