Russia takes a 2-0 lead over Egypt
Video Details
What a goal!
ANNOUNCER: Back in for the run of Fernandez. Great little move cross in the middle. A second goal for Russia.
[CROWD CHEERING]
Denis Cheryshev. Does that confirm Russia's spot in the knockout stage?
[CROWD CHEERING]
