The FIFA World Cup™ Call of the Day: Tunisia vs England
Video Details
The FIFA World Cup™ Call of the Day: TUN vs ENG Derek Rae calls Harry Kane's game winner.
[MUSIC PLAYING] - Trippier. And what a chance for Harry Kane, which he takes.
[CROWD CHEERING]
There is drama for you. Kane the captain provides the inspiration for England.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices