FOX Sports’ Goal of the Day: Belgium’s Dries Mertens scores with pure focus | 2018 FIFA World Cup™
Belgium's Dries Mertens scores a long range goal with pure focus.
[MUSIC PLAYING] ANNOUNCER 1: Now Mertens the volley. Oh, what a strike. Dries Mertens.
ANNOUNCER 2: Just what the doctor ordered. You can defend, you can be organized. But you can't do anything about quality. And he was a bright spot, Mertens. Wonderful defending here.
And then it comes to it. No second thought, he just hits that with quality, coincidence, and accuracy. And look at his eyes. Look at the focus on the ball. And the knew as soon as he hit, he knows it's going in.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices