BROADCASTER: Unbeaten in qualifying and with a string of impressive friendly results against strong opposition in the run up to Russia, Tunisia should not be taken lightly.

- [SPEAKING ARABIC]

INTERPRETER: We don't have the individuals who can win a game for us on their own, but we all work together. And we're going to give everything we have. We'll have our chance to shine. And with this real spirit of solidarity we'll get there.

BROADCASTER: Preparations for a fifth FIFA World Cup were dealt a significant blow when star-man Youssef Msakni was ruled out with a knee injury. Coach Nabil Maaloul has had to turn to Tunisian players born in France to support more established ones like Wahbi Khazri and Fakhereedine Ben Youssef.

- [SPEAKING ARABIC]

INTERPRETER: Some people thought there was no hope for the Tunisian national team, especially after Youssef got injured. People thought our level would drop. But after seeing how we have prepared for this tournament, these opinions have changed.

BROADCASTER: Tunisia haven't won a match at the World Cup since their debut in 1978 when they beat Mexico 3-1 becoming the first African nation to win at the finals.

- [SPEAKING ARABIC]

INTERPRETER: We truly want to make history again. We know we have the team for it, the coach keeps repeating it. We really have a good generation and a team with a lot of potential.

- [SPEAKING ARABIC]

INTERPRETER: The team are feeling very optimistic and the players can have an outstanding World Cup to make the fans happy. The aim is to reach the second round and even to go beyond that to the quarterfinals.