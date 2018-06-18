Dries Mertens on his goal in Belgium’s 3-0 win over Panama | FIFA World Cup™ Today
Dries Mertens talks about his goal in Belgium's 3-0 win over Panama in the 2018 FIFA World Cup™
INTERVIEWER: [SPEAKING FRENCH]
INTERPRETER: What feelings did you feel while you were scoring that goal?
- [SPEAKING FRENCH]
INTERPRETER: It feels really good for us as a team. It was the first game, and everybody wants to play. It takes a lot of time to get to the first match and everybody was hungry for it, but then the match day is here, and you can't run anymore. Everything is challenging, and you can tell everybody has struggles with this first match, and we're so happy that we won, and we're going to keep on trying.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices