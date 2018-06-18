Roman Torres looks to make magic for Panama in their FIFA World Cup™ debut | FIFA World Cup™ Today
Video Details
Roman Torres relives his goal that sent Panama to the FIFA World Cup™ and looks ahead to the tournament.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices