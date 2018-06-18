Watch Lukaku score his second goal of the second half against Panama

Video Details

Belgium poured it on late.

ANNOUNCER 1: --Varela, the president, and understandably so, given the magnitude of this moment in their sporting history. Played through is Lukaku. Played through is Lukaku from Hazard. And Lukaku and Belgium putting Panama to the sword. It's a third with a quarter hour left. And Belgium will take the three points.

ANNOUNCER 2: Well, the big man was feeling it.

