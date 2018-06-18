South Korea coach swaps player shirts to cause confusion | FIFA World Cup™ Live
South Korea head coach Shin Tae-yong tells reporters that the difficulty to 'distinguish between Asians’ prompted the team to swap player shirts in order to confuse the opposition.
