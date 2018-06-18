Watch Granqvist score on the penalty to give Sweden a 1-0 lead

Video Details

Sweden takes the 1-0 lead!

ANNOUNCER: Andreas Granqvist.

[WHISTLE]

ANNOUNCER: Sweden goes up, it's an ice-cold penalty! Granqvist has done it, his name in lights! And Sweden, the 1-0 lead over South Korea.

[APPLAUSE]

More Videos »