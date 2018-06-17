90 in 90: Costa Rica vs. Serbia | 2018 FIFA World Cup™ Highlights
Watch 90 minutes of Costa Rica vs. Serbia in 90 seconds.
ANNOUNCER 1: Well Costa Rica, to take on Serbia gain, that is a must win one for both of them.
ANNOUNCER 2: If they even stand a chance to advance from the group stage, they need the win today.
ANNOUNCER 3: Óscar Duarte. And it was on the target. Mitrovic. Took a deflection off Gonzales. And then it comes. Great opportunity! My goodness! Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. It came out of seemingly nothing. Calvo.
Well, he pulls it wide. Milivojevic for Ivanovic. And they're [INAUDIBLE] oh, the acrobatic effort from Milinkovic-Savic! Guzman.
Lose again to Mitrovic He had a hold on the shirt there. Guzman. Oh, unable to win the ball by fair means. Shiver of excitement as Kolarov lines up the free kick! And that is beautiful!
ANNOUNCER 1: Could it be any more beautiful than that? What say you Reynaldo? Just enough bend on it to tuck it inside.
ANNOUNCER 3: Mitrovic receiving it from Milinkovic-Savic. Still flowing here. Serbia. Kostic. Disappointing from Filip Kostic. A little bit of an altercation there. Right beside the Costa Rican bench. Matic tried to grab the ball.
