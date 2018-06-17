ANNOUNCER 1: Well Costa Rica, to take on Serbia gain, that is a must win one for both of them.

ANNOUNCER 2: If they even stand a chance to advance from the group stage, they need the win today.

ANNOUNCER 3: Óscar Duarte. And it was on the target. Mitrovic. Took a deflection off Gonzales. And then it comes. Great opportunity! My goodness! Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. It came out of seemingly nothing. Calvo.

Well, he pulls it wide. Milivojevic for Ivanovic. And they're [INAUDIBLE] oh, the acrobatic effort from Milinkovic-Savic! Guzman.

Lose again to Mitrovic He had a hold on the shirt there. Guzman. Oh, unable to win the ball by fair means. Shiver of excitement as Kolarov lines up the free kick! And that is beautiful!

ANNOUNCER 1: Could it be any more beautiful than that? What say you Reynaldo? Just enough bend on it to tuck it inside.

ANNOUNCER 3: Mitrovic receiving it from Milinkovic-Savic. Still flowing here. Serbia. Kostic. Disappointing from Filip Kostic. A little bit of an altercation there. Right beside the Costa Rican bench. Matic tried to grab the ball.