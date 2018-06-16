Alexi Lalas on Iceland’s draw with Argentina: ‘I don’t think we can overstate how important this is.’
Video Details
Alexi Lalas, Rob Stone, Hernán Crespo, and Moisés Muñoz discuss the 1-1 tie between Argentina and Iceland.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices