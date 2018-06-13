Alexi Lalas, Rob Stone & Fernando Fiore react as U.S., Mexico & Canada win 2026 FIFA World Cup™ bid
Video Details
Emotions run high as Alexi Lalas, Rob Stone and Fernando Fiore watch the U.S., Mexico and Canada win the 2026 FIFA World Cup™ bid live.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices