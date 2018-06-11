OFFICIAL 2018 FIFA WORLD CUP BRUNCH MENU BY CHEF GORDON RAMSAY
We’ve partnered with the multi-Michelin starred Chef Gordon Ramsay to create a country inspired brunch menu for the World Cup on FOX, June 14- July 15. Check out recipes such as Belgian Waffles with Blueberry Jam and Whipped Cream, Poppyseed Ricotta Pancakes with Lemon Curd and Blueberries, Huevos Rancheros with Chorizo and more!
