Everything you need to know about Panama heading into the FIFA World Cup™
Video Details
With a 1,000 to 1 odds of winning, Panama will enter the FIFA World Cup™ as the tournament’s biggest underdog. Fernando Fiore explains everything you need to know about Panama.
