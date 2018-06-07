Video Details

England won its only World Cup to date thanks to the most controversial goal in World Cup history. With England and Germany tied 2-2 in the final, Geoff Hurst's shot went off the underside of the crossbar and the ball hit the line, though the Swiss referee couldn't tell if it went completely over and calls for a corner kick. The linesman however overruled the referee and gave the goal. The fact the final was played 21 years after the end of World War 2, and the fact that the linesman was from the Soviet Union (Germany had beaten the Soviets in the semifinals) added sizzle to the controversy.