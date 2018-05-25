Everything you need to know about Iceland heading into the FIFA World Cup
With a population of about 330,000, Iceland is by far the smallest nation to ever qualify for the FIFA World Cup. But you can be sure their passionate supporters will be heard as loudly as any country in Russia.
