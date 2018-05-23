21st Most Memorable Moment in FIFA World Cup history: It’s Milla Time

38-year-old Roger Milla becomes the darling of the World Cup with 2 goals in extra time against Colombia, leading Cameroon to become the first African team to reach the final 8. Milla scores 4 goals at the World Cup, celebrating each with a dance around the corner flag - which becomes one of the iconic World Cup images throughout the years.

