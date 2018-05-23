21st Most Memorable Moment in FIFA World Cup history: It’s Milla Time
Video Details
38-year-old Roger Milla becomes the darling of the World Cup with 2 goals in extra time against Colombia, leading Cameroon to become the first African team to reach the final 8. Milla scores 4 goals at the World Cup, celebrating each with a dance around the corner flag - which becomes one of the iconic World Cup images throughout the years.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices