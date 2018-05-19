Everything you need to know about Morocco heading into the FIFA World Cup™
Video Details
This is Morocco's first FIFA World Cup™ since 1998. Fernando Fiore tells you about Morocco's tough road out of Group B.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices