The Most Memorable FIFA World Cup Moment: The Goal of the Century
Video Details
Maradona scores the best solo goal ever. Starting in his own half, Maradona beats almost the entire England team to score his second goal. Argentina beats their bitter enemy 4 years after the Falklands War and goes on to win the World Cup.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices