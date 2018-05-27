Video Details

The biggest World Cup final upset ever. Hungary's "Golden Team" led by Ferenc Puskas was the heavy favorite to win the World Cup, while West Germany wasn't close to the powerhouse it is today. The two teams met in the group stage first, with Hungary hammering Germany 8-3, When they met again in the final, Hungary jumped to a 2-0 lead after only 8 minutes and another rout seemed inevitable. Then Germany scored twice in the next 10 minutes to tie the game, and found a winner in the 84th minute, ending Hungary's 36-game unbeaten run.