COMMENTATOR 1: Highlights, Tony, from tonight.

COMMENTATOR 2: Yeah, here is the initial goal that was started here. As the ball was played in to Greg Garza he gets fouled, and then Martinez the league's leading goal scorer buries the penalty kick as cool as you like. And then this was kind of the back breaker here, is Barco finds a pocket of space and then continues his run initially and holds up at the top of the box. And look at that finish with the outside of his foot to make it 2-0.

Well, give Orlando credit. They came out of the locker room. Jason Kreis made the tactical change with Oriol Rosell resulted in this. Rebound picked up by Justin Meram, gets his first goal for Orlando in 2018, and they were back in it. They did have some opportunities but not enough.