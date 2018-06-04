10th Most Memorable FIFA World Cup Moment: Spain Finally Reign
Video Details
In the 2010 final, Andres Iniesta sealed the win over the Netherlands with a late goal, cementing his team's status as Spain's golden generation.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices