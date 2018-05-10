MARK FOLLOWILL: Let's look back at some of that entertainment with tonight's highlights, starting in the first half. Opportunities were there for Toronto. Giovinco goes down, and then on the counterattack immediately afterward is the first goal.

COLOR COMMENTATOR: Yeah, and Will Bruin rightly said there's players out of position. He takes his composure, takes his time for his third goal of the season. And I can't emphasize, again, how difficult it is when you have that much time, you have that much space in front of you, but he was nice and composed and tucks it away very, very well.

MARK FOLLOWILL: More chances for Toronto-- 33rd minute, Osorio part of this buildup. Little toe-poke by Jay Chapman.

COLOR COMMENTATOR: Yeah, and Chapman had a good first 45 minutes. Everything that had progression was on that right hand side. He wanted a corner there that time, but they did, they moved the ball very well and they were very concise in the final third.

MARK FOLLOWILL: Giovinco hits the left post here on a splendid free kick.

COLOR COMMENTATOR: Yeah, well any time he gets in and around the area, you know he's gonna at least one, test the goalkeeper or hit the woodwork. He was just a little bit off in that time, but an excellent delivery.

MARK FOLLOWILL: Well,Toronto knocked on the door and then they were able to go in the door with Osorio's goal. Giovinco and Vazquez the assist leading to the header nodded home.

COLOR COMMENTATOR: Yeah, it's a little slight deflection there, that allows it to bounce off of Giovinco. And Osorio, as we've already said, tucks it away. It's a simple header. You expect them then to kick on, but it wasn't. It was Seattle's second half. They looked stronger, they had a game plan, and it was working.

MARK FOLLOWILL: Bwana's goal, we've seen it a couple of times tonight, worthy of another look. Good ball from Bruin to unlock the defense, and the cool, calm, collected finish.

COLOR COMMENTATOR: It's a nice, weighted pass, that's first and foremost. Into space, he lets the ball do all the work, and he puts it through the goalkeeper's legs. He takes it early so you can get set as a goalkeeper.

MARK FOLLOWILL: Six saves tonight, one hear by Stefan Frei in stoppage time, denying Ricketts on the doorstep.

COLOR COMMENTATOR: He epitomizes what Seattle did tonight. He was brave and courageous and organized as well. He's back to him.