WOMAN: Memorable moment number 12 in World Cup history. Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's just Roberto Baggio's penalty kick from 1994.

OK. That was a little harsh. Baggio was the superstar of World Cup '94, single handedly carrying Italy to the final with five goals. But his decisive penalty against Brazil missed so badly it cemented him as one of the World Cups all time GOATs and not the good kind of goat.

Sorry Roberto. We still love you.