35th Most Memorable World Cup Moment: Jorge Burruchaga’s heroics lift Argentina over West Germany
Video Details
Jorge Burruchuga decides what was arguably the best World Cup final ever, scoring the winner to seal glory for Argentina.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices