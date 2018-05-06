39th Most Memorable FIFA World Cup Moment: Fabio Grosso’s glory
Fabio Grosso's extra time goal leads Italy to the final after a spectacular game vs Germany. The celebration reminded of Tardelli (also against GER). It's the first time Germany ever lost a game in Dortmund, and of course it came against their bogey team.
