36th Most Memorable FIFA World Cup Moment: Dos A Cero
Video Details
The United States infamously wins against Mexico 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinals at the 2002 World Cup.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices