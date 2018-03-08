Lucas Alario on settling in at Bayer Leverkusen

Lucas Alario talks about his first six months at Bayer Leverkusen after his transfer from River Plate in late summer.

Hide Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING] INTERPRETER: I feel great here in Leverkusen. All's going well. I'm giving it my all, and every day I'm seeing improvement. I'm enjoying it, and being together with my teammates has been a real pleasure, whether it's in the dressing room, on the training ground, or in the games themselves. I'm really trying to enjoy every moment, but I also recognize the responsibility I have to this club.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

LUCAS ALARIO: [SPEAKING SPANISH]

INTERPRETER: Things are going well for me. I'm always ready to play. The training days are tough, but they push me to improve every day. I'm feeling energized for every game, and always want to come out as a winner.

LUCAS ALARIO: [SPEAKING SPANISH]

[MUSIC PLAYING]

ANNOUNCER: [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

[CROWD CHANTING]

[NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

[CROWD CHANTING]

Lucas.

[CROWD CHANTING]

Lucas.

[CROWD CHANTING]

More Soccer Videos

Dimitri Payet extends lead for Marseille | 2017-18 UEFA Europa League Highlights

Dimitri Payet extends lead for Marseille | 2017-18 UEFA Europa League Highlights

15 mins ago

Mkhitaryan gives Arsenal 1-0 lead over AC Milan | 2017-18 UEFA Europa League Highlights

Mkhitaryan gives Arsenal 1-0 lead over AC Milan | 2017-18 UEFA Europa League Highlights

15 mins ago

Lucas Alario on settling in at Bayer Leverkusen

Lucas Alario on settling in at Bayer Leverkusen

1 hr ago

98th Most Memorable World Cup Moment: Jurgen Klinsmann vs. South Korea

98th Most Memorable World Cup Moment: Jurgen Klinsmann vs. South Korea

5 hours ago

Alexi Lalas: VAR is changing soccer, but that’s OK

Alexi Lalas: VAR is changing soccer, but that’s OK

18 hours ago

90′ in 90″ Manchester City vs. FC Basel | 2017-18 UEFA Champions League Highlights

90′ in 90″ Manchester City vs. FC Basel | 2017-18 UEFA Champions League Highlights

19 hours ago

More Soccer Videos»