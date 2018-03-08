Show Transcript Hide Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING] INTERPRETER: I feel great here in Leverkusen. All's going well. I'm giving it my all, and every day I'm seeing improvement. I'm enjoying it, and being together with my teammates has been a real pleasure, whether it's in the dressing room, on the training ground, or in the games themselves. I'm really trying to enjoy every moment, but I also recognize the responsibility I have to this club.

INTERPRETER: Things are going well for me. I'm always ready to play. The training days are tough, but they push me to improve every day. I'm feeling energized for every game, and always want to come out as a winner.

