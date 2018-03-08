Show Transcript Hide Transcript

ANNOUNCER 1: So in that passing lane to win possession back. [INAUDIBLE] and it's Mkhitaryan in behind. Comes in on his right foot and takes a deflection. And Arsenal have the opening goal. Mkhitaryan strikes again in the Europa League.

[CROWD CHEERING]

ANNOUNCER 2: Well, you can have coaches screaming and yelling on the sideline. You can have them being stoic and not saying anything. The only thing that matters is how many balls go to the back of the net. Mkhitaryan minding that left-hand side since the beginning of the game, getting some options, and cutting into that right foot. Yeah, he gets a little bit of luck, but look at the space that he creates and the opportunity. Off the chest, good first touch, second touch.

[CROWD CHEERING]