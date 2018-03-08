Mkhitaryan gives Arsenal 1-0 lead over AC Milan | 2017-18 UEFA Europa League Highlights

Henrikh Mkhitaryan strikes for Arsenal against AC Milan.

Hide Transcript

ANNOUNCER 1: So in that passing lane to win possession back. [INAUDIBLE] and it's Mkhitaryan in behind. Comes in on his right foot and takes a deflection. And Arsenal have the opening goal. Mkhitaryan strikes again in the Europa League.

[CROWD CHEERING]

ANNOUNCER 2: Well, you can have coaches screaming and yelling on the sideline. You can have them being stoic and not saying anything. The only thing that matters is how many balls go to the back of the net. Mkhitaryan minding that left-hand side since the beginning of the game, getting some options, and cutting into that right foot. Yeah, he gets a little bit of luck, but look at the space that he creates and the opportunity. Off the chest, good first touch, second touch.

[CROWD CHEERING]

More Soccer Videos

Dimitri Payet extends lead for Marseille | 2017-18 UEFA Europa League Highlights

Dimitri Payet extends lead for Marseille | 2017-18 UEFA Europa League Highlights

15 mins ago

Mkhitaryan gives Arsenal 1-0 lead over AC Milan | 2017-18 UEFA Europa League Highlights

Mkhitaryan gives Arsenal 1-0 lead over AC Milan | 2017-18 UEFA Europa League Highlights

15 mins ago

Lucas Alario on settling in at Bayer Leverkusen

Lucas Alario on settling in at Bayer Leverkusen

1 hr ago

98th Most Memorable World Cup Moment: Jurgen Klinsmann vs. South Korea

98th Most Memorable World Cup Moment: Jurgen Klinsmann vs. South Korea

5 hours ago

Alexi Lalas: VAR is changing soccer, but that’s OK

Alexi Lalas: VAR is changing soccer, but that’s OK

18 hours ago

90′ in 90″ Manchester City vs. FC Basel | 2017-18 UEFA Champions League Highlights

90′ in 90″ Manchester City vs. FC Basel | 2017-18 UEFA Champions League Highlights

19 hours ago

More Soccer Videos»