Alexi Lalas: VAR is changing soccer, but that’s OK

Alexi Lalas discusses VAR's inclusion in the FIFA World Cup on his State of the Union Podcast

More Soccer Videos

Alexi Lalas: VAR is changing soccer, but that’s OK

Alexi Lalas: VAR is changing soccer, but that’s OK

6 hours ago

90′ in 90″ Manchester City vs. FC Basel | 2017-18 UEFA Champions League Highlights

90′ in 90″ Manchester City vs. FC Basel | 2017-18 UEFA Champions League Highlights

7 hours ago

90′ in 90″ Tottenham vs. Juventus | 2017-18 UEFA Champions League Highlights

90′ in 90″ Tottenham vs. Juventus | 2017-18 UEFA Champions League Highlights

7 hours ago

Schweinsteiger names his pick for Bayern Munich’s next manager

Schweinsteiger names his pick for Bayern Munich’s next manager

7 hours ago

99th Most Memorable World Cup Moment: Eric Wynalda's Free Kick

99th Most Memorable World Cup Moment: Eric Wynalda's Free Kick

12 hours ago

90′ in 90″ PSG vs. Real Madrid | 2017-18 UEFA Champions League Highlights

90′ in 90″ PSG vs. Real Madrid | 2017-18 UEFA Champions League Highlights

1 day ago

More Soccer Videos»