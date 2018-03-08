- Who would you like to see in his place managing Bayern next season?

- I was asking this question before. I personally have one the favorite. If you think about a coach who has experience also in the Champions League and who is also maybe a German, then for me, there is one name, Thomas Tuchel. He is my personal favorite. I like how he was coaching Borussia Dortmund. And I also like when he was the coach in Mainz '05. So he is my personal favorite.