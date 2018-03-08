Schweinsteiger names his pick for Bayern Munich’s next manager
Video Details
Bastian Schweinsteiger thinks Thomas Tuchel could succeed Jupp Heynckes at Bayern Munich. Catch the full interview with Kate Abdo ahead of Saturday's Bundesliga action on FS1.
- Who would you like to see in his place managing Bayern next season?
- I was asking this question before. I personally have one the favorite. If you think about a coach who has experience also in the Champions League and who is also maybe a German, then for me, there is one name, Thomas Tuchel. He is my personal favorite. I like how he was coaching Borussia Dortmund. And I also like when he was the coach in Mainz '05. So he is my personal favorite.
