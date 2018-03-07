Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Asensio to reverse it in for Lucas Vasquez. Looped cross, back post. Ronaldo, is that game over-- is that tie over? It is a ninth straight Champions League game with a goal for Cristiano Ronaldo, matching Ruud van Nistelrooy's competition record from 2002-2003.

And we said, even from the kickoff, all Real Madrid need is that one moment.

- And it's PSG careless in possession. We had just been singing the praises of Marco Asensio and Lucas Vasquez. Well, here is Asensio, and then a little slip past. Watch the run from Vasquez there. He checks into space. Rabiot doesn't follow him. And then look at that ball, just stand it up for him, to your talisman, the striker. Nine straight games in the Champions League with a goal for Cristiano Ronaldo.

He's been quiet-- relatively quiet for his standards throughout this first half. And then there was never any question where this one was going to end up. As you see him rise up, heads it perfectly down into the ground.