98th Most Memorable World Cup Moment: Jurgen Klinsmann vs. South Korea
Jurgen Klinsmann with the flick up to himself and then buries it with the left for Germany against South Korea.
Show Transcript Hide Transcript
- Memorable moment number 98 in World Cup history. Watch this touch. Just watch it.
Jurgen Klinsmann with a flick-up to himself, and then buries it with the left for Germany against South Korea. Yes, the same Jurgen Klinsmann who later-- we don't need to get into all that. That goal was special.
The World Cup begins June 14 on Fox
