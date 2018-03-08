Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Memorable moment number 98 in World Cup history. Watch this touch. Just watch it.

Jurgen Klinsmann with a flick-up to himself, and then buries it with the left for Germany against South Korea. Yes, the same Jurgen Klinsmann who later-- we don't need to get into all that. That goal was special.

