98th Most Memorable World Cup Moment: Jurgen Klinsmann vs. South Korea

Jurgen Klinsmann with the flick up to himself and then buries it with the left for Germany against South Korea.

- Memorable moment number 98 in World Cup history. Watch this touch. Just watch it.

Jurgen Klinsmann with a flick-up to himself, and then buries it with the left for Germany against South Korea. Yes, the same Jurgen Klinsmann who later-- we don't need to get into all that. That goal was special.

