JOHN STRONG: Underway finally for these two teams in 2018. They're both wearing their familiar colors. The LA Galaxy in white, Portland Timbers in green.

[INAUDIBLE] getting around [INAUDIBLE] himself. Have a cross on the deck. Ridgewell was there to meet it, just in front of Kamara. Held in by Jonathan dos Santos. Back in by Feltscher. Kamara, on the doorstep, goal on his Galaxy debut.

STU HOLDEN: Frustration. Bangs his head-- his hand down on the ground but stays with it, gets back in the play. This is a delightful pass all the way across the field. Feltscher does so well to--

JOHN STRONG: Kamara, getting away from Mabiala. Allesandrini, closed down by Ridgewell. Kamara, helping to keep it in play there. Allesandrini, off the post. A second attempt, a second goal for the Galaxy.

STU HOLDEN: The post. Here's where Ridgewell doesn't react well enough on the second. Can't get his body right, thinks that Giovani dos Santos is going to get a--

Someone that held me accountable every single day in training. And I can guarantee he's doing the same with this Galaxy team.

JOHN STRONG: Great touch by Blanco for Adi. Feltscher couldn't clear it. Blanco has it back. Valeri's in the middle. Sebastian Blanco, taking it himself. Five-hole on Bingham, and we've got a game in LA.

STU HOLDEN: Ciani and Feltscher, two players that we talked about at the start of this game.

JOHN STRONG: Best ever start. This is all about the Galaxy right now. And the offseason reclamation project for the most successful team in league history off to a good start on opening day. Newcomer Ola Kamara scores.