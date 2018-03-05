Show Transcript Hide Transcript

ANNOUNCER 1: And the 23rd Major League Soccer season is about to get underway. Toronto FC begin the defense of MLS Cup here as they open up against Columbus Crew.

[INAUDIBLE] frequently during the game, and Santos popping up on the left side at the moment, as Columbus try to get it up to Higuaín. Higuaín with a lovely ball through. It's Martinez here, as Morrow tries to get back. Cristian Martinez into the box. It's Martinez! So close to opening the scoring for Columbus.

ANNOUNCER 2: [INAUDIBLE] really outfoxes Morrow. Can't get by it because of the pace of Martinez.

ANNOUNCER 1: Afful inside here for Artur. Artur looking to switch it to that left side for Valenzuela. Well done by Valenzuela. It's Higuaín! What a s-- goal from Higuaín! I thought Bono had kept it out. He got a hand to it. But it's Columbus Crew striking first here at BMO Field, a minute before halftime.

ANNOUNCER 2: Tremendous ball from Artur. Valenzuela, the young Argentinian, not a great first touch, but a magnificent second touch. And there's Higuaín. Not that wins and losses in preseason are ever indicative really of what you can expect when the real thing gets underway, but Columbus with a pretty good showing so far.

ANNOUNCER 1: As Pedro Santos plays it in, Gyasi Zardes! It's 2 for Columbus! BMO Field silenced as the Crew double their lead!

ANNOUNCER 2: Starts really deep on the right-hand side. Will catch it. And probably the most creative point in the goal with Pedro Santos.

ANNOUNCER 1: Altidore showed us in the Gold Cup last year, he can strike a mean free kick. But of course Sebastian Giovinco [INAUDIBLE]. This is Aketxe, pushes it forward toward Osorio. Osorio cutting in-- saved well by Steffen who got down low.

ANNOUNCER 2: Ball if he can possibly do so. Well trapped, kicked away nice and high, but then dropped at the right point and got a good head to it.

ANNOUNCER 1: Bradley switching play to the right for Sebastian Giovinco. Giovinco goes for the bottom corner, off the post! Comes back for Auro! And it's Altidore, and they can't get it home! TFC as close as they've been all game.

ANNOUNCER 2: It's just not your day. Giovinco inside. The minute he hits this, I think it's in. Hits the bottom of the post. Auro thinks he's going to put it in. And then Altidore. And somehow, the yellow shirts just managed to bundle this ball to safety.

Right behind us. Look, we thought it was in. The minute he hit it. Catches it so sweet with his left foot. And Auro was reluctant to come in and smash the second one. He just decides to try and feed it in towards Altidore.

ANNOUNCER 1: They just won't let TFC out of their own area, there. As it comes back here, Higuaín, a lovely ball into the path here. And the shot from Valenzuela. Bono almost let it get away. Up for Giovinco. Now a bit of space for Aketxe. Opens up a little bit-- Aketxe from distance! Off the bar! And Morrow will chase forward. That's twice they've hit the woodwork today. Spectacular from Aketxe.

ANNOUNCER 2: From Ager Aketxe. His last involvement in this match as he leaves the field.

ANNOUNCER 1: It's trapped. And now Altidore will get on the end of this one, as Jozy Altidore is wide! What a chance for TFC to try and give themselves hope here.

ANNOUNCER 2: That was a moment to get back in this match. Not good play from Harrison Afful. Tries to go back to his goalkeeper. Altidore's alert. He's in.

ANNOUNCER 1: The final few seconds of this one as it goes long toward Jozy Altidore. And Toronto FC's title defense begins with defeat at home against Columbus Crew.