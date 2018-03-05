Show Transcript Hide Transcript

ANNOUNCER 1: Let's have a look at the terrific highlights. It was a fantastic match, and it actually started very positively for the home side.

ANNOUNCER 2: Real positive. They pressed early. And here's a terrific finish by Pizarro. Gets his second start of the season, and his experience showed. And here it is again, the pressing, getting after the ball early in the game. And watch the movement of Pizarro. Just drifts off the back of the right back, finds some space, good first touch, and excellent finish.

ANNOUNCER 3: What I love there, as well, he's looking where the full back is. So he knows he's got time, and he lets the ball run. And here's this high press again, closing down. They had Stuttgart on the racks in moments of the game.

ANNOUNCER 1: Correct decision here?

ANNOUNCER 3: Yes, it is. And again, the referee uses VAR. Goalkeeper had his hand on it. I think you can tell by the body language. And what pleases me more than any, as a [INAUDIBLE] pundit, whatever you want to say, it doesn't take two minutes. Here's the call. Goalkeeper's got both hands on the ball. It comes out. They score. 27 seconds later, job done. Decision's correct.

ANNOUNCER 1: I agree with you on video review, but I'm not so sure I agree with video review turning that call. I didn't feel like the goalkeeper had full claim of it. Regardless, it was an important factor, because Stuttgart came back into the game.

ANNOUNCER 2: They did get back into the game, and Gomez, it was, in the box, poacher. And look at the finish. Terrific finish. Right place, right time. An easy one in the end, but it got them back in the game.

ANNOUNCER 1: Third for Stuttgart, all three of them coming away from home. And then Timo Horne-- look away.

ANNOUNCER 3: Yeah, it was an awful bounce in front. 158 goals. Now it is Timo Horne-- you can't take nothing away. OK, it bounce in front. It's poor goalkeeping, but Gomez was brought to this team to score goals and hold the line up. And as you said, he's got four goals now, one assist. But just his presence, Jovan, gives this team belief. And what a time to score, just before halftime.

ANNOUNCER 1: Into the second half. 57 minutes on the clock. Andreas Beck with a wonderful finish on the left foot.

ANNOUNCER 2: Yeah, good ball out wide. Finds a little space, and just hits it low and hard to the far post. Koln keeping, again, I would question.

ANNOUNCER 3: He's had a good season, Beck, as well. He's been very industrious down that right-hand side. It is poor. It goes through some legs, but again, may be the hangover from just conceding a goal at halftime. His mind wasn't there.

ANNOUNCER 1: Reason to celebrate his first professional goal in four years. How about this? At the top of the box from Jojic to make it interesting.

ANNOUNCER 2: Good technique, get it up and down over the wall. Brought some life back into the team at the end of the game. I thought it might get it, but--

ANNOUNCER 1: Too late for Koln.

ANNOUNCER 2: Yes, it was.

ANNOUNCER 1: Unfortunately. Second goal of the season, it was, for Jojic. He had another opportunity moments later.

ANNOUNCER 3: Yeah, and he fancied this one, but this time, the wall does its job.

ANNOUNCER 2: The wall was too close.

ANNOUNCER 3: You think so? I mean, it got spray-- I mean, it's-- this is where we going up here about the time, and added moments. And this is what the tension of being relegation--