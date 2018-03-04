Show Transcript Hide Transcript

ANNOUNCER: All right, let's take a look at how this one unfolded at Redbull arena where the fans are showing their support for the home side. Pick it up, tenth minute. It's Michy Batshuayi with a golden opportunity. But Peter Gulacsi making a very nice save.

[INAUDIBLE] score, less in the 29th minute. Naby Keita to Jean-Kevin Augustin, beautiful finish past Roman Burki. And that's 1-0 RB Leipzig.

But Borussia Dortmund come right back nine minutes later. Mahmoud Dahoud, beautiful through ball to Marco Reus, who rounds Gulacsi and slots it home. Royce on fire since coming back from injury and this one deadlocked at a goal a piece. 1-1 at the break, then in the 63rd, look at the work here from Dahoud, continuing his run.

Beautiful ball to Batshuayi who somehow misses a sitter in front, completely riffed at it. And he's going to regret that miss. 86th minute and Naby Keita to Bruma on the left, stops, shoots, a little wide.

And this one ends up in a 1-1 draw. Both these clubs in action this Thursday in the Europa League. Borussia Dortmund will host Salzburg.