NARRATOR: Champions League qualification remains a realistic aim for Eintracht Frankfurt. But Niko Kovac, a week on from the loss to Stuttgart, demanded more fight from his players for the arrival of Hannover. The visitors were without suspended defender Salif Sane. Ante Rebic tried to take advantage of a much changed Hannover backline. This opportunity past the quarter hour produced a fine stop from Philipp Tschauner.

Hannover made four changes from the side that lost at home to Gladbach, with Martin Harnik coming in. This was as close as he got to troubling Lukas Hradecky. Frustration for Andre Breitenreiter and his side.

The first half was stop-start. But when Frankfurt were awarded a corner six minutes before the break, they got ahead. Danny da Costa had looked threatening from set pieces, and he timed his run to perfection for this goal. Jonathan de Guzman, back from a shoulder injury, marked his surprise start with an assist. A fine delivery. Da Costa with his first ever Bundesliga goal.

The flow of the match didn't really change after the break. Frankfurt looked comfortable. But just past the hour, a major talking point.

Substitute Miiko Albornoz went down under a challenge from da Costa in the box. Marco Fritz was in no doubt and pointed straight to the spot. However, after guidance from the VAR team and having looked at the incident himself, the decision was overturned. There was clearly no touch from da Costa, and a caution for simulation for Albornoz to boot.

Later on, Frankfurt had chances to further extend the lead, but Sebastien Haller was kept out here. It's now six Bundesliga games without a goal for him after this save from Tschauner. The goalkeeper and captain was outstanding. He also denied Kevin-Prince Boateng deep into added time.

It was away form that saw Frankfurt riding high in the table previously. But after four home wins in a row, the Commerzbank-Arena is turning into their fortress.