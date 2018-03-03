Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- The only ever present club in Bundesliga history, Hamburg, are in grave danger of being relegated for the first time. Seven points adrift of visitors, Mainz were a place above them in the table. Coach Bernd Hollerbach hasn't won any of his five games in charge, the only Hamburg coach with that negative record. A win was the only way of giving themselves hope of survival. After 23 minutes, Filip Kostic could have made it 1-nil. But Florian Muller, on his debut for Mainz, proved to be a wonderful replacement for the injured [INAUDIBLE] and sender, tipping the effort onto the bar.

Two minutes later, Sven Schipplock set up Filip Kostic with a lovely flick, and Hamburg thought they had a lead. But the VAR chopped it off, quite rightly too, as Kostic came from an offside position. Referee Marcus Schmidt almost apologetically explaining to the supporters that Kostic really was not in a position to score. Not within the rules anyway. Shame for Hamburg.

Hamburg CEO Harry Byrd [INAUDIBLE] saw a 0-0 at half time. But it was all Hamburg. And shortly after the break, they started as in the first half on the front foot. But not finding the target. Rick van Drongelen was denied by the cross bar. Only a victory will be enough for Hamburg. But they needed a goal. And they kept on trying, eventually getting a penalty when Leon Balogun brought down Luca Waldschmidt, and he received his second yellow as well, an automatic red to go with it.

The Hamburg faithful were almost ecstatic. Could this be finally the first goal of the game? Kostic had only ever taken one Bundesliga penalty before. But that had been scored. Not this time though against a 20-year-old on his debut. And saving his first ever from the spot, tremendous work from 20-year-old Florian Miller. A good performance from Hamburg. But it ended nil-nil against Mainz.