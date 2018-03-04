ANNOUNCER: Augsburg and Hoffenheim were in dire need of a win to boost their hopes of European qualification. Augsburg have exceeded expectations. But a crippling injury list had contributed to a run of 1-1-6. Hoffenheim had only won one of their last eight outings.

The hosts had secured a battling draw at Dortmund last time out. On 23 minutes, they made a good chance against his former club. Jonathan Schmid's powerful drive brushed the fingertips of Oliver Baumann.

On the half hour mark, Hoffenheim opened the scoring in sublime fashion, Benjamin Hübner's and his delicate delivery powered in by Andrej Kramaric, the Croatian man at the very peak of his powers, a deserved opener for Julian Nagelsmann's team. Kramaric on the score sheet for the fifth consecutive Bundesliga game.

After that goal, Augsburg struggled to clear their heads and struggled to clear their lines. Schmid's awful error should have gifted a goal to Lukas Rupp. He couldn't squeeze in his second lead goal of the season. So Kramaric, once again the difference maker for Hoffenheim. 1-nil at the break.

The visitors kept their foot on the accelerator. There aren't many who accelerate quite like Serge Gnabry. He surged into space. Kramaric was unselfish. Gnabry finished a brutally effective counterattack. His fourth league goal of the season, the fifth goal he's been involved in in the last seven appearances, the visitors doubling their advantage five minutes after the break.

But on 71 minutes, Augsburg appeared to have grabbed a goal back. Sub Sean Parker thought he netted from close range. The offside flag came to Hoffenheim's rescue and denied Parker a first Bundesliga goal since 2013.

As Augsburg tired, Hoffenheim continued to find space. Nico Schulz probably deserved a goal. But the score stayed as it was. For Hoffenheim, a first away win since November, their first clean sheet of the year. Augsburg's slump continues.