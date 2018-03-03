- It's Schalke's best season for four years. The same is true of the evergreen Naldo. The mission, to claim a seventh home win and stay in the top three in the Bundesliga. But Hertha are hard to break down. That kept out Bayern a week earlier, and Rune Jarstein was not for beating easily. First Marko Pjaca. And then Franco Di Santo kept out by Norway's number one. Schalke firmly on top in the game's opening stages, as they chased a third successive league win. Hendrick scored a mere 12 away league goals all season, a rare first half chance to Davie Selke who found Ralf Fahrmann in outstanding form in Schalke's goal to make a flying and spectacular save.

On a 43 minutes, a decisive moment. Nabil Bentalab's pass was gorgeous, as was Di Santo's movement. Before Marko Pjaca, in his second Bundesliga start, had his second Bundesliga goal. He was filling in for the suspended Guido Bergstaller. Half of Hertha's goals had come from set pieces. From Marvin Plattenhardt's delivery, Karim Rekkik's header just over the top of the Schalke bar.

But that Hertha set piece danger was obvious. Seconds later, another chance. This time Valentino Lazaro's turn to draw the best from the inspired Fahrmann. In a half in which Hertha had eight unanswered shots. Among them, this one from captain Peter Pekarik, who scored just once in 134 league games for Hertha. He again found Fahrmann to Schalke's rescue. Schalke's 10 successive home lead over Hertha. Another clean sheet for Naldo and co. For Hertha, just their fourth away league loss of the season.