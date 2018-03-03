Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Speaking of making their way back, Werder Bremen did just that in a second half. But first, we get to the early stages. Zakaria, what a great first half he had, the Swiss put in by Bobadilla.

And he grabbed his second goal of the season 1-nil. And all of a sudden, Monchengladbach flying. On the 33 minutes, Zakaria directly involved once again, but it's Moisander.

And he makes a pretty good run to the near post, not a bad finish. Unfortunately, wrong net. 2-nil to Borussia Monchengladbach on cruise control until Thomas Delaney would pop up to head in Max Kruse's corner kick to make it 2-1. Some controversy and then the 78-- this is where this game was changed.

Johanssen, who was a menace throughout the entire 45 minutes, he came on as a halftime sub, and what a difference he has made. And you could see the difference it makes for Werder Bremen looking more like a mid-table side. Three points clear of that bottom three.