- Nathan Dyer, all three of his goals coming in the FA Cup. Let's a look back at the highlights. 29-minute Butterfield, turned aside by Nordfeldt. Who was really Johnny on the spot here, twice tonight. Sheffield Wednesday, as it's pushed aside. Keep her doing well. Stepping into the shadows today.

From Lukasz Fabianski, 30-second minute. Carroll with a cross. Clucas with the overhead, audacious to say the least. But Clucas [INAUDIBLE]. Trying to tap into, perhaps some Brazilian flair, that he just didn't have.

Goalless at half time, 55th-minute. Nathan Dyer finds his way over to Tom Carroll, takes the shot, hits each post and it falls fortuitously. To the half-time substitute, Jordan Ayew, big goal for the Ghanaian, his second in the FA cup. He scored in that 2-1 third-round tie against Wolves. He's back on track.

And then in the 80th minute, Abraham out wide. Dyer in space, slashes it past the keeper, 2-0. And that will do very well, thank you very much for Swansea City. Who have been put through the ringer, as far as the Premier League is concerned.

But they find themselves in the final eight for the first time in 54 years. Here's the quarter-finals, and the way it shapes up, the last two Premier League champions. Leicester a Chelsea go head-to-head, 12 times winners Man United against Brighton in the FA cup quarter-finals for the first time since '86. And Swansea, on the weekend of March 17th, await the winner of the Tottenham Hotspur, Rothschild replay.