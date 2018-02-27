Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Guttentag. Welcome to the Beer Cellar. We just finished Match Day 24 and a Monday night Bundesliga match-up, Borussia Dortmund tying FC Augsburg 1 goal to 1.

Monday night games, it doesn't seem to go well with the supporters in the Bundesliga. About 25,000 fans didn't turn up at the capacity 80,000 Westfalenstadion. Monday games suit you well, or not? What's going on here?

- For me, it does. One, I go back many, many years as a player, when it first started in the Premier League. It was new, it was a little bit different, people didn't like it, but people soon got used to it. And as a player, being the spotlight on you that Monday, the attention that's going on, it's the only game that's been shown in the country.

I do understand for fans traveling, maybe the expense as well, taking the day off of work. But by and large, as a player and as a club, you want to try and grow this brand. You want to try and get more access to people viewing you, then you have to go with the times.

I know it's maybe not a German thing to do, and the fans obviously showed that, Alexi. But at the end of the day, as a player, I would love to have played on a Monday night.

- And this is where the customer has the power and the leverage. And how do you protest? Well, you don't buy it, you don't watch it. And if you do go there, we've seen now over the last couple of weeks with the tennis balls on the field, and now the aesthetics of it.

Now that's where it could possibly hurt, because this is the globalization of brands and leagues. And so having that aesthetic out there, where you have a stadium, albeit 50,000 people, but still in a stadium that normally has 70 and is known for that big yellow wall there, that's not a good message to have out there. However, I don't think that this is changing.

We all love to watch soccer, and a day without a soccer game is not a good day. I like to have soccer on as many days during the week as possible. I think this train has left the station, and while the Bundesliga fans might not-- might not like it, I don't think it's going anywhere.

- Well, we seen tennis balls at Eintracht Frankfurt last week. The supporters threw the tennis balls in their living room this time around.

Let's turn our attention to Match Day 25, and there are some big games coming up on Saturday at 12:20 PM eastern on FS2. It is Leipzig, on a three game losing streak in the Bundesliga, taking on Borussia Dortmund, who are looking to find their form once again. But the big one is on Sunday, Cologne versus Stuttgart. It's a relegation battle, and we look forward to seeing you then.