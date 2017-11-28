Show Transcript Hide Transcript

ANNOUNCER: And this Bundesliga milestone wasn't the weekend's only blunder. In fact we're able to create a compilation of the top five bloopers from Matchday 13.

COMMENTATOR 2: It's in there by Insua. And might work its way to Simon Terrode. Oh, it's Dennis Aogo! And he's not known for his goal scoring prowess. And it showed. Dennis Aogo . God lend us mercy. Wrong man, really, certainly for Stuttgart.

COMMENTATOR 3: Back to Fahrmann. Oh, and he's under pressure here from Aubameyang. What can he do? And Fahrmann rescues the situation. Well, Ralf Fahrmann has put in so many great performances in this fixture in the past. This really won't count as one. That was very, very nearly five, and more than game over for Schalke.

COMMENTATOR 4: Here's Latza. Oh, and he's passed back his short. And Petersen takes advantage! An absolute gift for Freiburg. And Nils Petersen profits.

COMMENTATOR 5: And Terrazino stayed down. Referee says play on. And [INAUDIBLE] Schwolow off his line? What an effort! Oh, it's off the bar. It's Kodro. He's kept out by Schwolow. Absolutely unbelievable. Well, what vision, what audacity from Gbamin here. 56 meters out, hits the crossbar. This would have been one of the goals of the season.

COMMENTATOR 6: Didavi-- Hitz is there. Oh, and it's gone in! What on earth happened to Marvin Hitz? Didavi has scored, but let's take a look behind the scenes here. What a calamity. Butterfingers Hitz lets it slip through his fingers. And surely he should've stopped that one.

