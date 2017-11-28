Show Transcript Hide Transcript

ANNOUNCER: The men between the sticks drive forwards to despair. Here are the top five saves from Matchday 13.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

ANNOUNCER: Skjelbred, looks for Ibisevic! Good save Horn.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

And it needed to be.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

ANNOUNCER: Cooked back by Falette. And the volley needed saving. Crisply struck by Rebic. And for the second time in the last, what, 10 minutes or so, Leno to the rescue for Leverkusen.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

ANNOUNCER: Demme, wanna go one-two. Got the one-two. Diego Demme forces a save from Pavlenka. Not far away, at all. Good save from Jiri Pavlenka.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

ANNOUNCER: He'll drive it at Akpoguma and get beyond him. It's Fiete Arp! And it's a fine save by Oliver Baumann. Really direct work there by Fiete Arp.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

ANNOUNCER: Konoplyanka, there's Burgstaller. And that is a wonderful save from Roman Weidenfeller. It's just wave after wave of Schalke attacks.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Tipped onto the post.

[MUSIC PLAYING]