What went wrong for Dortmund in the Revierderby?
Kate Abdo, Jovan Kirovski, and Stu Holden discuss Dortmund and Bayern's loss at the weekend.
More Soccer Videos
FC Koln vs. Hertha Berlin | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights
18 hours ago
What went wrong for Dortmund in the Revierderby?
19 hours ago
Hamburg SV vs. TSG Hoffenheim | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights
21 hours ago
Monchengladbach vs. Bayern Munich | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights
1 day ago
Schalke stuns Dortmund with huge comeback win | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights
1 day ago
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayer Leverkusen | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights
1 day ago
More Soccer Videos»
20146-20149