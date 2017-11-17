Stuttgart takes 1-0 lead after Dortmund’s defensive blunder | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

Chadrac Akolo gives Stuttgart 1-0 lead after defensive mistake by Dortmund.

More Soccer Videos

Stuttgart pile more misery on Dortmund with victory | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

Stuttgart pile more misery on Dortmund with victory | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

Just now

Stuttgart takes 1-0 lead after Dortmund's defensive blunder | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

Stuttgart takes 1-0 lead after Dortmund's defensive blunder | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

2 hours ago

Brad Guzan wins 2017 MLS Save of the Year

Brad Guzan wins 2017 MLS Save of the Year

1 day ago

Christian Eriksen gives Denmark vital 2-1 lead | 2017 World Cup Qualifying Highlights

Christian Eriksen gives Denmark vital 2-1 lead | 2017 World Cup Qualifying Highlights

2 days ago

Clint Dempsey wins 2017 MLS Comeback Player of the Year

Clint Dempsey wins 2017 MLS Comeback Player of the Year

2 days ago

Denmark knocks out Ireland to become the final European team to qualify for the World Cup

Denmark knocks out Ireland to become the final European team to qualify for the World Cup

2 days ago

More Soccer Videos»